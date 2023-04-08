Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating serious injury crash that occurred Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Friday night crash that occurred near North 42nd and Lake Streets that sent one pedestrian to the hospital.

Here's what we know:

According to OPD, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to North 42nd and Lake Streets.

A westbound 2010 Kia Optima had entered the intersection when a female pedestrian allegedly failed to yield to the Kia and walked from north to south into the roadway where she was struck by the car, said police.

The pedestrian was taken to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Omaha Police crash investigators are still trying to identify the female pedestrian. She is a black female, approximately 5'10" and 140 lbs.

Please contact the Omaha Police Department Traffic Unit at 402-444-5627 with any information.

