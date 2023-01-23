Omaha Police investigating shooting at Frontier Justice; no threat to public

UPDATE: 4:40 PM

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside Frontier Justice on Monday.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., officers were called to the area of 2828 South 82nd Ave.

An OPD officer told 3 News Now that it appears this was a self-inflicted gunshot. The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting still remains under investigation.

