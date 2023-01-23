Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating shooting at Frontier Justice; no threat to public

The shooting does not appear to be a criminal event and no suspect is being searched for, according to police.
Frontier Justice
Chaplain cruiser at Frontier Justice
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:26:29-05

UPDATE: 4:40 PM

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside Frontier Justice on Monday.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., officers were called to the area of 2828 South 82nd Ave.

An OPD officer told 3 News Now that it appears this was a self-inflicted gunshot. The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting still remains under investigation.

