Omaha police investigating shooting at Tudor Heights Apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting at Tudor Heights Apartments.

Police responded to the complex at 3445 N. 106th Street just before 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers found 19-year-old Gavin Ellsworth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to Bergan Mercy.

Police said three teenage Black suspects were in a silver early 2000s four-door sedan, possibly an Impala, with a white front fender. The possible shooter was in the rear seat, according to police.

The shooting happened inside the car, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.

