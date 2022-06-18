Omaha police investigating shooting in Old Market, three injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning according to a press release.

According to police, officers responded to Gate 10 Bar at 414 S 10th Street just before 1:00 a.m. after a call came in saying shots were fired. The call was updated to a shooting shortly after.

Police say a vehicle that was reported to be involved was seen leaving the area. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of 42nd and Dodge Streets where two victims were found in the vehicle.

The victims were 31-year-old George Thompson and 27-year-old Jordan Thompson. They both were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries according to police.

A third victim, 28-year-old Detail Johnson arrived at UNMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and stated he was also at the Gate 10 Bar.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402)444-STOP.

