Omaha Police investigating shooting near 62nd and Pinkney that sent one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Pinkney that sent one to the hospital Monday night.

Here's what we know:

It happened around 8:00 p.m.

Police said they responded to calls of a shooting, but when they arrived, they didn't find anyone at the scene. They say the shooting victim later walked themselves into the hospital for treatment.

“It's unknown but we have one in the hospital right now,” said Lt. Candace Phillips.

There has been no word of any suspects at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

