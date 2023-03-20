Omaha Police investigating shooting near elementary school and daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened near an elementary school and in-home daycare on Monday morning.

Police were called to the area near 41st and W Street at around 10:45 a.m. where they say a group of juveniles was allegedly trying to break into cars when neighbors came out and approached them.

Police say that one of the suspects fired shots at the neighbors. One person was grazed by a bullet.

The suspects were then said to have left the area, but about 45 minutes later, two persons of interest were taken into custody near 41st and X Street.

Meanwhile, parents of kids at the daycare were called to pick up their children. One parent says she's not deterred.

“He is really happy here. I've taken him to other daycares and he has panicked too much. Here he seems to be really happy, so it shouldn't affect (him),” said Tanya Morales.

Gateway Elementary School was on lockout during the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

