Omaha Police investigating shooting that injured 18-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 32nd and Lake Street on Thursday.
Here's what we know from police:
Officers located multiple shell casings near 32nd & Lake Street upon arriving on the scene. During the investigation, officers were notified that a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital.
Eighteen-year-old Ace Moore was treated for a gunshot wound, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).
