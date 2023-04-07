Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating shooting that injured 18-year-old

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 8:50 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 21:50:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 32nd and Lake Street on Thursday.

Here's what we know from police:

Officers located multiple shell casings near 32nd & Lake Street upon arriving on the scene. During the investigation, officers were notified that a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Ace Moore was treated for a gunshot wound, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

