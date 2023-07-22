Omaha Police investigating shooting that injured one at 17th and Nicholas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured at 17th and Nicholas Streets Saturday afternoon.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, Saturday at 1:25 p.m. Omaha Police were called to 17th & Nicholas in regards to a shooting.

Police said upon arrival, officers located the victim, Joe Jackson, 52, with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

