Omaha police investigating shooting that injured teen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police responded to Immanuel Hospital just after 1:30 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Tyrique Bryson, who was being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the location and details of the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

