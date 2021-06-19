Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police investigating shooting that injured teen

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
Omaha police investigating shooting
police-lights
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:49:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police responded to Immanuel Hospital just after 1:30 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Tyrique Bryson, who was being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the location and details of the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018