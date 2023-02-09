Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating shooting that seriously injured one person

Posted at 10:27 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 23:27:57-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

Police say they were called to a Chipotle near 132nd and West Center just after 9 p.m. They found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in serious condition.

Nearby, a separate person hit a building, according to police.

Police say they're still in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

