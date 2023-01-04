Omaha Police investigating stabbing at Burke High School, 2 students injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that injured two students at Burke High School Wednesday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

At 11:20 a.m. the on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance among students inside the school.

According to police, the suspect cut two other students with a knife, causing minor injuries. The victims were treated at the school for their injuries.

OPD is working alongside Omaha Public Schools as this investigation continues.

Burke Highschool Principal Darren Rasmussen sent a letter to parents following the incident.

The letter read:

"Dear Burke High Staff and Families:

We wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. An altercation took place among a small number of students during a passing period. During this incident, one student displayed a knife, and two students were cut.

Staff and security immediately responded to de-escalate the situation. The incident was under control quickly, without the need to place the school in Hold or Secure. Our nurse attended to those in need of medical attention.

We continue to work with the families of the students involved, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We continue to work with our district safety, on-site security and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our school.

We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students to use good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2580.

Please know that I cannot share additional details due to student privacy laws, but I will answer any questions I can.

Thank you for your continued support of Burke High and Omaha Public Schools."

