Omaha Police investigating stabbing near 13th and Jackson early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one person near 13th and Jackson Street early Thursday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the area of 13th and Jackson at 12:46 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Miguel Rivera, 44. Rivera told officers he was involved in an altercation with three unknown people when he was stabbed.

Omaha Fire Department medics took Rivera to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. His injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

