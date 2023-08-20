Omaha Police investigating stabbing that critically injured one Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police arrested one person Sunday afternoon for a stabbing near North 17th Street and Redick Boulevard.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the area at 12:57 p.m. and located Bernard Anderson, 61, with multiple stab and slash wounds. Officers located the suspect, Larry Bragg, 66, in the area and took him into custody.

Police said officers booked Bragg at Douglas County Corrections for felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor warrant.

OFD medics took Anderson to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities say officers were told that a verbal disagreement between Anderson and Bragg escalated and Bragg assaulted Anderson with a knife.

The investigation is ongoing.

