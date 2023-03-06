Omaha Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting, one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near 60th and Corby Street Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police responded to the scene for shots fired at 3:14 p.m. and located shell casings.

According to a press release, at 3:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to CUMC-University Campus in reference to a shooting victim that arrived at the hospital.

Police determined that the victim had been shot at the 60th and Corby scene.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Prophet Muhammad. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

