Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting, one injured

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 09:56:27-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near 60th and Corby Street Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police responded to the scene for shots fired at 3:14 p.m. and located shell casings.

According to a press release, at 3:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to CUMC-University Campus in reference to a shooting victim that arrived at the hospital.

Police determined that the victim had been shot at the 60th and Corby scene.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Prophet Muhammad. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018