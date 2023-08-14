Omaha Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting that occurred on D Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday afternoon on D Street.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded at 3:40 p.m. and located the victim and suspect at the scene.

Officers took the suspect, Manuel Ponce, 23, into custody and took him to OPD Central Headquarters for questioning, said police.

OFD medics transported the victim, Angel Mata, 20, to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

