Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning convenient store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating an overnight convenient store robbery that occurred at a Casey's located on North 132nd Street.

Here's what we know from police:

The Omaha Police responded to the Casey's around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

A black male suspect armed with a firearm came into the store and demanded money, according to OPD. The suspect ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. An anonymous tip leading to the arrest is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

