UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide

Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 31, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 07/31/2022 10:45 a.m.

The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit has identified the homicide victim as 31-ear-old Davonta Williams.

The two additional shooting victims have been identified as 35-year-old Vincent Nelson and 28-year-old Madison Hill.

PREVIOUS

Omaha police are investigating a homicide on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.

According to police, officers were called to the area at 2:36 am and located three separate shooting victims. Williams was transported to UNMC and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP

