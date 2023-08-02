UPDATE: Omaha Police identifies Benson Park homicide victim

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man at Benson Park.

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Philipp Kuhn.

Here's what we know from police:

Officers were called to Benson Park at 7002 Military Avenue for a man down in the park shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Omaha Fire Department personnel pronounced Kuhn dead at the scene. Police says that it appeared Kuhn had been shot to death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

