Omaha Police investigating the death of 2 people near cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a vehicle at the Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery off of 50th and Center Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene for an initial report of a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the bodies of an adult male and female were discovered.

Police are continuing to investigate and told 3 News Now that there is no danger or existing threat to the public.

Cemetery employees are being interviewed and officers will be processing the scene for several hours, but there is no disruption to street traffic.

This is a developing story.

