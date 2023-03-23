Omaha Police investigating Thursday afternoon shooting, victim found near donut shop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found near a Dunkin' Donuts in the area of 106th and Fort Street.

On Thursday afternoon, an unidentified male victim was found near the business with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

Officers are on scene near N 106th St/Fort St for a shooting. Male victim has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.



Scene is secure at this time. pic.twitter.com/8Hy5IIdh40 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) March 23, 2023

This is a developing story.

