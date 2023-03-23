Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating Thursday afternoon shooting, victim found near donut shop

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 17:21:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found near a Dunkin' Donuts in the area of 106th and Fort Street.

On Thursday afternoon, an unidentified male victim was found near the business with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018