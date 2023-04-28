Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police investigating Thursday night robbery at Mega Saver

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 10:11:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Mega Saver on Dodge Street Thursday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, at 10:55 p.m. police were called to the Mega Saver at 4108 Dodge Street for a robbery.

Police spoke to the store employee who stated when they opened the cash register, the customer came behind the counter, pushed the employee over and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, said police.

The suspect is described as a black male, mid 30's, 6'0" 160 pounds with long hair in a ponytail.

He left in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information and who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018