Omaha Police investigating Tuesday night shooting that injured one

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:03:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the scene at 9:28 p.m. and located evidence of a shooting in the alley west of 1817 North 33rd.

An 18-year-old shooting victim arrived at CUMC-University Campus, and then was transferred to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center, said police. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Two residences near the scene were damaged by gunfire during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

