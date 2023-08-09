Omaha Police investigating Tuesday night shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the scene at 9:28 p.m. and located evidence of a shooting in the alley west of 1817 North 33rd.

An 18-year-old shooting victim arrived at CUMC-University Campus, and then was transferred to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center, said police. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Two residences near the scene were damaged by gunfire during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

