OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last night around 11:00 p.m.

Police say they found the victim near 25th Avenue and Fort Street.

Authorities say they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

More details to come.

