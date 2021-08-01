Watch
Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Omaha

Police Lights
The Omaha Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings, one of which turned fatal.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 11:15:27-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured.

Police said officers responded to the area of N 43rd and Ohio streets just after 1 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She later was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medical Center.

The woman has not yet been identified by police.

At 1:25 a.m., officers responded to the CHI Health Clinic for an additional shooting victim who they said had also been shot near North 43rd and Ohio streets.

The victim, 41-year-old Jermaine Watkins, was dropped off at the clinic by private car and later transferred to Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at (402) 444-5656. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide investigation are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $25,000.

