Omaha Police investigating two related robberies at two Walgreens stores

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery at two Walgreens stores that appear to be related.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the Walgreens at 5038 Center Street at 8:20 a.m. Monday for a robbery in progress.

Employees told officers that a black male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves entered the store and then jumped over the pharmacy counter, said police.

The suspect shoved two employees and attempted to take medications, but left without any property, said police.

At 9:31 a.m. officers responded to Walgreens at 2929 North 60th Street.

Police said a suspect with the same description as the earlier Walgreens robbery attempt, jumped over the pharmacy counter and threatened employees.

According to OPD, the suspect took items from the pharmacy and left the area westbound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org] or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a pharmacy robbery suspect are eligible for a $2,500 reward.

