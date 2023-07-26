Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating two related Wednesday robberies at Family Dollar stores

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 16:19:13-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating two robberies that occurred Wednesday morning at Family Dollar stores.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the Family Dollar at 2930 Sprague Street at 8:37 a.m.

Police say witnesses reported a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun, demanded money, then took cash and left on foot to the east.

At 9:13 a.m. officers responded to the Family Dollar at 2601 North 16th Street said OPD.

Police say witnesses reported a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun, demanded money, then took cash and left on foot.

Witnesses gave the same physical description of the suspect in both incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

