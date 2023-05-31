Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting near 30th and Hamilton

Posted at 10:16 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 11:16:47-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition near 30th and Hamilton Wednesday morning.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a down party call at 30th and Hamilton Street at 5:05 a.m. While officers were en route, dispatch indicated that a shooting had possibly taken place, said police.

Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the man to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, said OPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

