Omaha Police investigating Wednesday night crash that critically injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred in the area of 156th and Berry Street that critically injured one person, Wednesday night.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, uniform patrol officers and the Omaha Fire Department responded to the area of 156th and Berry Street at 9:18 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

An emergency medical helicopter responded and took Jonathan Baham, 26, to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, said police.

According to OPD accident investigators, Baham was traveling south on 156th Street on a dirt bike when a northbound Chevy Silverado driven by Matthew Kock, 47, made a left turn.

The vehicles collided and Baham was thrown from the motorcycle and the motorcycle was pinned under the truck. Both vehicles caught fire shortly after the collision, said police.

Kock and his three passengers were able to exit the truck before it became engulfed in fire.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.