Omaha police issue warrants for two in connection to shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department issued felony warrants for two people in connection to a recent shooting.

Gavin Ellsworth, 19, was shot a week ago at the Tudor Heights Apartments at 3445 N. 106th Plaza.

Jason Hartzell, 20, is wanted for 1st degree assault, attempted robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Tevyon Shields, 22, is wanted for attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Ellsworth was brought to Bergan Mercy after the shooting.

