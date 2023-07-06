Omaha Police LGBTQ+ liaison aims to work with the community: 'I love to network. I love to speak to people.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department's LGBTQ+ liaison helps serve and address related issues in the city.

JohnCarl Denkovich, who now works with Omaha ForUs LGBTQ+ center, has worked with the OPD liaison for several years.

"I've always had a positive experience working with OPD in general," Denkovich said.

The LGBTQ+ liaison position started in the early 2010s. Lieutenant Candace Phillips is the current liaison for the department. She works with the LGBTQ+ community and organizations around the area to make sure the community feels safe and represented.

Phillips says she feels that the position is necessary and that people can go to her with feedback and concerns.

"I feel like sometimes it can make people feel a lot more comfortable, and they can speak to me directly. I just really want to make sure people get equal treatment. We're trying to be equal to everyone in every community," Phillips said.

Just this past weekend, Denkovich referred someone to the liaison at the department. He said that during increased targeting against the community, the position is especially important.

"It does help having a LGBTQ+ liaison primarily because of the hesitancy a lot of LGBTQ+ people within in the community to seek help from the police," Denkovich said.

Phillips said the goal going forward is to reach out to more organizations to show support.

"I love to network. I love to speak to people."

Phillips said she plans to march in this year's pride parade on July 15.

To contact the LGBTQ+ liaison email: opdpublicinformaton@cityofomaha.org

