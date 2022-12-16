Omaha police locate, name suspect in arson investigation after apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police arrested a man on several charges Thursday evening, including first degree arson and child abuse, after a caller to 911 said their boyfriend started a fire in an apartment building.

The Omaha Fire Department was called to the apartment fire near 105th and Fort Streets at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It was the second time they were called there that day, according to an Omaha Fire press release.

The fire was under control by 6:45 p.m. and no one except a large dog was home, according to the release.

30-year-old Willie D. Harris was found and arrested on seven charges including first-degree arson, terroristic threats, child abuse, domestic assault and criminal mischief.

Omaha Fire requests that anyone with information on this incident to contact the ARSON hotline at (402)-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

