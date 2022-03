OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

Police are calling this person a "suspect." The alleged attack happened near 120th and Q Street on Monday.

If you know anything you can call Omaha Police at 402-444-4877 or Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.