Omaha Police looking for missing 81-year-old man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old man.

Jerry Norris is a white male approximately five feet and nine inches tall, approximately 170 pounds with blue eyes with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a black ball cap.

Norris went missing near 132nd and Blondo area and was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on April 6.

Norris may have diminished mental capacity, according to police.

If you have any information, call 911 or contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5600 immediately.

