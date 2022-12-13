Omaha Police looking for missing 82-year-old last seen on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department asking for help in locating 82-year-old Mark Rousseau.

Rousseau was last seen on Monday around 5:30 p.m. driving a silver 2014 Honda CR-V LX with personalized Nebraska license plate ROU.

He was heading to the area of 44th and Dodge Streets. Mr. Rousseau is a white male, 5'9", and 165 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a brown L.L. Bean Jacket.

If you see Rousseau or have any information, please contact 911 immediately.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.