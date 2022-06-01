Omaha police looking for suspect in Metro Credit Union robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a robbery that took place at Metro Credit Union on 11102 Emmet Street Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money and left on foot, reportedly to the northeast.

Police also describe the suspect as a Black male who is in his 30s with a medium to large build. The suspect is approximately 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a black ball cap, plaid long-sleeve shirt and a surgical-style mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. A tip leading to the arrest of the suspect is eligible for a $10,000 reward.

3 News Now is showing photos of the suspects due to them still being at large.

