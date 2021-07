OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police say they are still looking for the person who shot a man this afternoon.

Police say they got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a man who was shot in the hand near 29th and U Streets.

OPD says the suspect's vehicle is a black Ford Explorer with no plates and a spotlight on the driver's side.

Police have locked down 30th street from U to S streets.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.