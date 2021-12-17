Omaha police looking for suspects in Friday morning attempted bank robbery on West Maple Road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to the Bank of the West at 13506 West Maple Road at 8:37 a.m. on Friday for an attempted bank robbery.

Witnesses told police that two men, one armed with a handgun, entered the bank behind employees as they were unlocking the doors for business.

The suspects demanded money from bank employees but were unable to obtain any. The suspects then fled the bank.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to their arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

