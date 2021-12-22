Omaha Police looking for vehicle related shooting near 29th and T Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police are looking for a vehicle related to a shooting that took place on Dec. 14 near 29th and T Street.

The vehicle appears to be a black four-door sedan.

Omaha Police responded to the area around 10 pm Dec 14. They located 2 individuals with gunshot wounds.

Kenneth Blair, 18, and Majok Bethow, 22 were both taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information you are asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or on the P3 Tips app.

