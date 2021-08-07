Watch
Man charged in connection to body found in Council Bluffs

Omaha police say the body of a woman found in Council Bluffs is linked to a homicide in Omaha.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 11:11:53-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police say the body of a woman found in Council Bluffs is linked to a homicide in Omaha.

They identified her as 23-year-old Leah Verratti. Council Bluffs police found her decaying body in Fairmount Park on Tuesday.

Omaha police say they were able to locate a crime scene at a storage facility parking lot on the Bil-Den Glass property at 6110 Irvington Road.

Omaha police say an arrest warrant for charges including second-degree murder was issued for 46-year-old Ralph Bullard.

He's in custody in Leavenworth, Kansas on unrelated charges. Police say his extradition to Omaha is pending.

