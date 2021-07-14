Omaha police make arrests in June shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police arrested a couple of people following a shooting last month near 31st and Grand Avenue.

Hashim Cawthon was picked up in Texas on a warrant for felony assault along with firearm charges.

Detectives also booked 20-year-old Terrell Lindsay on a charge of accessory to a felony.

On June 8, three victims were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One was in critical condition and two were in serious condition.

