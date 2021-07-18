Watch
Omaha Police: Man shot after trying to break into home

(Source: Pixabay)
Officers said 36-year-old Benjamin Novak crashed into multiple mailboxes and then crashed through a fence into the backyard of 11026 Shirley Street.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 12:20:17-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man is facing charges after police say he attempted to break into a house after crashing a car through a fence.

Omaha Police responded to Shirley Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers said 36-year-old Benjamin Novak crashed into multiple mailboxes and then crashed through a fence into the backyard of 11026 Shirley Street.

Police said Novak got out of the vehicle and attempted to break into the home. Police said a resident then discharged a firearm, striking Novak.

After being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Novak was booked at Douglas County Corrections for attempted burglary, criminal mischief, driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, colliding with a fixed object, and failure to maintain lane.

