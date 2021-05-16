Omaha Police mourn the loss of police service dog Bruno

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department announced the death of police service dog Bruno on Sunday.

Police said Bruno began his career in February 2011 and worked over 10 years before retiring on April 9, 2021.

"During that time, he located substantial amounts of drugs to include more than 5 lbs. of methamphetamine, 10 lbs. of heroin, and 274 lbs. of marijuana. His deployments also located 38 firearms and over $815,000 in cash," police wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

Omaha Police Police Service Dog Bruno

According to police, Bruno was deployed over 600 times to look for suspects with Uniform Patrol Officers, SWAT, Narcotics, and the Fugitive Unit and was involved in apprehending 213 suspects.

Police said Bruno worked longer and had more apprehensions than any other dual-purpose K9 in the history of the Omaha Police Department.

Bruno spent his short retirement with his handler, dog mom, and little dog sister.

He developed an aggressive form of cancer and passed away peacefully in the arms of his family.

