Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near 38th and Cuming Street.

Here's what we know from the police:

According to OPD, around 3:23 p.m. police responded to a personal injury accident near 38th and Cuming Street.

The investigation revealed a westbound 2005 Infiniti G35X struck an eastbound turning northbound 2015 Ford Escape, said OPD. Afterward, both vehicles came to a final rest on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Omaha Police said the driver of the Ford was transported with life-saving measures in progress to Nebraska Medicine. The driver of the Infiniti was also transported by OFD Medics for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 68-year-old Clarence Hadley of Omaha. Hadley died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Infiniti was identified as 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha.

The crash remains under investigation.

