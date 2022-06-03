Omaha police name shooting victims from Friday morning; suspect is still wanted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez,26, and Victor Serrano-Carrillo,32, were identified by the Omaha Police Department as the victims in a shooting that took place at the Azul Bar on L Street early Friday morning around 1:30. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect's description was "an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts last seen running southbound."

OPD says the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted through www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Police say, tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

