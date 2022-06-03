Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police name shooting victims from Friday morning; suspect is still wanted

The shooting took place at Azul Bar on L Street
police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area.
police tape
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 12:54:41-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez,26, and Victor Serrano-Carrillo,32, were identified by the Omaha Police Department as the victims in a shooting that took place at the Azul Bar on L Street early Friday morning around 1:30. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect's description was "an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts last seen running southbound."

OPD says the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted through www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Police say, tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018