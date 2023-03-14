Omaha Police name victim in early Tuesday morning fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 19-year-old driver, Shane Foote, died in a car crash just after midnight Tuesday at 91st Street and Park Drive.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the scene at 12:34 a.m. where Foote's car had collided with a tree. OFD medics transported him to Creighton University - Bergan Mercy Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Speed and lack of seat belt use are considered factors, say police. The investigation is ongoing.

