Omaha Police name victim in early Tuesday morning fatal crash

Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 14, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 19-year-old driver, Shane Foote, died in a car crash just after midnight Tuesday at 91st Street and Park Drive.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the scene at 12:34 a.m. where Foote's car had collided with a tree. OFD medics transported him to Creighton University - Bergan Mercy Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Speed and lack of seat belt use are considered factors, say police. The investigation is ongoing.

