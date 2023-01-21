Omaha Police need help finding homicide suspect from 2020 case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department needs the public's help in locating a homicide suspect from 2020 who is wanted for 1st-degree murder.

Jerry Johnson, 57, is wanted for 1st-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Johnson is the suspect in the homicide of Ebony King that occurred on April 15, 2020, near North 25th Street and Hartman Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide fugitive are eligible for an enhanced $5,000 reward.

