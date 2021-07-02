Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic disturbance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities say an Omaha Police officer was arrested early Friday after a domestic disturbance and is now on administrative leave.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, officers received a call to 606 S. 35 St.

The caller told 9-11 that her boyfriend, identified as Terry Hughes, is an Omaha Police officer who destroyed her property before leaving in a truck.

Once authorities arrived, they met with three people who said Hughes had an altercation with his girlfriend and another man at the residence.

According to authorities, the parties also said Hughes had damaged items inside the residence.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, Hughes was arrested. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and a count of destruction of property.

The officer has been immediately placed on administrative leave and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has initiated an internal investigation separate from the criminal investigation.

