Omaha Police officer on administrative leave; faces multiple charges

Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 08:11:50-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Police officer is on administrative leave Thursday morning as he faces charges.

Court documents show Ja'Price Spears faces two counts of terroristic threats and a firearms charge in connection with an April 7 incident in Sarpy County.

Spears’ preliminary hearing is set for June 22nd.

City officials tell 3 News Now the police chief is aware of the situation and officer Spears is on leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and the internal investigations.

