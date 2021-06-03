Omaha Police officer on administrative leave; faces multiple charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Police officer is on administrative leave Thursday morning as he faces charges.

Court documents show Ja'Price Spears faces two counts of terroristic threats and a firearms charge in connection with an April 7 incident in Sarpy County.

Spears’ preliminary hearing is set for June 22nd.

City officials tell 3 News Now the police chief is aware of the situation and officer Spears is on leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and the internal investigations.

