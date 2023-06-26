Omaha police officer saves dog from deep hole in street: 'It was pretty rewarding'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A call for a barking dog in the middle of the night last Tuesday took Omaha police officer Emily Bradley to a place she could have never predicted.

Whether he’s in the yard, or on the sidewalk, seven-year-old Roxy likes to get around.

Roxy's owner says he usually gets around fine, despite being visually impaired, but recent construction along his street posed a new danger, especially in the dark of night.

Roxy’s barking triggered a call to the police. Bradley responded and came with other officers.

“A dog had wandered into a hole and the owner needed help getting the dog out,” she said.

Bradley is new to Omaha, but not to law enforcement. Her old job in Illinois never put her in a situation like this. Roxy and his owner live on South 35th Street between Martha and Arbor Street. Work to fix a water main left large and deep holes along the street and Roxy somehow got in.

“It was almost as deep as I am tall,” Bradley said. “We look down in the hole and we see him, he’s eager to get out.”

After a brief assessment, Bradley jumped into action. With the help of two other police officers, she went into the hole and was able to free Roxy.

The dog doesn't seem too fazed by his midnight adventure. He's back to exploring and appears to have a new friend.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being able to lift a little dog out of a hole,” she said. “It was pretty rewarding.”

