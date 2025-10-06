Omaha police officer shot near 120th and Dodge, suspect in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officers responded to multiple scenes near 120th and 114th and Dodge Streets this morning following an officer-involved shooting that left one officer injured.

The extent of the officer's injuries and details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

The suspect is now in custody, and police say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Mayor John W. Ewing Jr. has been briefed on the shooting and is currently with Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The mayor said he is deeply concerned about the officer.

KMTV Officer-involved shooting at QT on 120th and Dodge

Traffic restrictions remain in place in the area as the investigation continues. No westbound traffic is being allowed on lower Dodge near 114th Street, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

